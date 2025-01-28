Two men, believed to have escaped from Mozambican prison in December, arrested in Mpumalanga

Police and private security in Mozambique have arrested two men who are believed to be part of the group which escaped from prison in Mozambique.

“The two male suspects were nabbed by security officers after suspicions that they seemed to be lacking documentation to be in the country,” said Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

This week, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said the two arrested men, aged 25 and 33, were intercepted by security company Polsec, at Malelane on Sunday night.

IOL reported last month that more than 1,500 prisoners had escaped from prison in neighbouring Mozambique, after taking advantage of the ongoing political instability and widespread demonstrations that were experienced in the country at the time, following disputed election results.

Two Mozambican nationals, believed to be part of the group which broke out of a Maputo prison in December, have been arrested in Mpumalanga.

“The SAPS members and other role players such as the Department of Home Affairs were brought on board. After validations were made, the two were charged for contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa.”

Mdhluli said police have reason to believe that the two arrested men were part of the December jail break in Mozambique.

“Preliminary investigation by the police suggests that the two men are believed to be part of the group that recently escaped from lawful custody in Mozambique some weeks back. In instances like this, the SAPS collaborates with various stakeholders, both internal and external, including Crime Intelligence, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Interpol, and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco),” said Mdhluli.

Police said further details regarding the case will be communicated in due course. Investigations are still ongoing.

The two arrested suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has commended the different law enforcement agencies which apprehended the two suspects.

Mkhwanazi praised the collaboration demonstrated by various law enforcement agencies.

“The vigilance and dedication displayed by our law enforcement officers is crucial and commendable. We are proud of this partnership and commitment to ensure that elements of crime are dealt with holistically by all stakeholders with the understanding that elimination of crime requires participation of every sector,” said Mkhwanazi.

[email protected]

IOL