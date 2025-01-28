PICS: Putco staff shot, 50 buses torched at multiple depots across Mpumalanga

Putco said 47 buses were torched on Monday night at multiple depots across Mpumalanga.

The Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) on Tuesday reported that 50 buses from its fleet were set ablaze in a suspected arson attack, while two of the bus company’s workers were injured during violent attacks at different depots in Mpumalanga.

In an update on Tuesday morning, Putco spokesperson, Lindokuhle Xulu said buses were set on fire at four depots across Mpumalanga.

“Initial reports indicate that on Monday evening, January 27 2025, an unknown group of assailants ambushed and bound security at the Moloto depot before setting buses alight and opening fire inside the depot,” said Xulu.

“The violent attack resulted in two employees being injured - one was shot in the leg, and another was struck on the head with a chair.”