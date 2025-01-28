PICS: Putco staff shot, 50 buses torched at multiple depots across Mpumalanga
Putco said 47 buses were torched on Monday night at multiple depots across Mpumalanga.
Image: Screengrab
The Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) on Tuesday reported that 50 buses from its fleet were set ablaze in a suspected arson attack, while two of the bus company’s workers were injured during violent attacks at different depots in Mpumalanga.
In an update on Tuesday morning, Putco spokesperson, Lindokuhle Xulu said buses were set on fire at four depots across Mpumalanga.
“Initial reports indicate that on Monday evening, January 27 2025, an unknown group of assailants ambushed and bound security at the Moloto depot before setting buses alight and opening fire inside the depot,” said Xulu.
“The violent attack resulted in two employees being injured - one was shot in the leg, and another was struck on the head with a chair.”
Putco said around 47 buses were torched on Monday night.
Image: Screengrab
The rampage spread throughout the night, with additional depots reporting buses set on fire.
Xulu stated that 50 buses were burned across the affected depots: Moloto, Wolwekraal, Siyabuswa, and Vaalbank.
He said Putco buses are still providing service in the volatile areas.
“Despite the damage, Putco’s buses are continuing to operate in the affected areas under heightened supervision. The company is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in the ongoing investigations,” said Xulu.
Putco said around 47 buses were torched on Monday night.
Image: Screengrab
In 2022, IOL reported that five buses were destroyed after unknown suspects allegedly trespassed and opened fire on security officers at Putco’s bus depot in Nancefield, Joburg south.
The incident happened on a Sunday night in October 2022.
The alleged armed trespassers were spotted by security guards during their patrols, and they opened fire on the security personnel.
At the time, Xulu said Putco had opened a criminal case with the police.
IOL
Related Topics: