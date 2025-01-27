Inquest opened after grandfather dies in elephant attack at Kruger National Park

Fifty-nine-year-old Shaik Adam Shabir Ammed was trampled to death while protecting his grandchildren during an elephant attack at the Kruger National Park.

An inquest has been opened after a 59-year-old was trampled to death by an elephant at the Kruger National Park.

Shaik Adam Shabir Ammed of Piet Retied was visiting the park with his grandchildren when tragedy struck.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, said the children were taking photographs and videos of the elephant inside the back, near the Malelane Gate.

"Suddenly the elephant came charging towards them. The eldest child is said to have managed to grab the youngest one, and both ran towards their grandfather, who also took off as he realised that the elephant was charging," Ndubane said.

He said the 11-year-old boy held onto his five-year-old sister who had fallen down.

"The elephant came towards him and attacked him with its trunk. At this point their grandfather rushed to the children's aid when the elephant turned and trampled him," Ndubane said.

The giant mammal then turned and walked back towards the park premises.

By the time emergency teams arrived at the scene, Ammed had succumbed to his injuries.

The boy sustained injuries to his legs while the girl was unharmed.

Ndubane confirmed that an inquest has been opened.

"An investigation into this tragic incident is under way, and members of the public are urged to take extra caution when visiting nature reserves as incidents of animal attack continue to be reported," Ndubane said.

[email protected]

IOL