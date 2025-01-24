Man previously sentenced for rape and attempted murder, convicted for new rape and murder charges
Lucky Thokozane Nkosi raped a 15-year-old in a tavern restroom, before he brutally murdered a Mpumalanga mother through strangulation.
Image: SAPS
The High Court in Mpumalanga, sitting in Middelburg, has sentenced 37-year-old Lucky Thokozane Nkosi to 32 years imprisonment.
Nkosi was convicted on Wednesday on serious charges including rape, kidnapping, murder, and defeating the ends of justice.
“According to information, on October 1, 2023, at around 1am, a 15-year-old victim was at a tavern in Leslie when the accused (Nkosi) ambushed her in the restroom and forcefully raped her,” said Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane.
Nkosi then kidnapped the teenager, taking her to his residence in Leslie, where he further raped her repeatedly throughout the night.
The following morning, at around 9am, Nkosi released the victim.
“The victim reported the matter to Leslie SAPS, and a case with a count of rape and kidnapping was registered. The victim was able to identify the accused,” said Ndubane.
On December 26, 2023, Nkosi was seen at another victim’s residence in Leslie.
“The two later left together. Concerned family members reported the victim missing to the police on December 27, 2023, after failing to contact her. The victim’s child confirmed seeing the accused (Nkosi) leaving with her mother,” said Ndubane.
Later that day, a passer-by discovered the woman’s body at a bridge in Leslie. Police were notified and the body was later identified as that of the mother.
“The post-mortem report revealed the cause of death as ligature strangulation and multiple blunt force injuries,” said Ndubane.
"Police investigations led officers to the accused’s residence, where bloodstains were found on the mattress. The skilled detectives gathered crucial information at the crime scene as part of their effort of building a strong case against the accused.”
The matter was investigated by the family violence, child protection, and sexual offences (FCS) unit and Ndubane said they worked tirelessly to ensure that justice is served for the two victims.
In January last year, Nkosi was arrested for murder and defeating the ends of justice.
“Subsequently, the State managed to present strong evidence against the accused, and he was found to have been involved in the rape and kidnapping of the first victim, resulting in additional charges being filed on May 27, 2024,” said Ndubane.
“Further investigation by the astute members revealed that the accused had been previously convicted in 2014 and was sentenced then to 10 years imprisonment for rape and attempted murder.”
On Wednesday, Nkosi pleaded guilty to all charges. The court sentenced him as follows:
- Count 1: rape – 25 years imprisonment
- Count 2: kidnapping – five years imprisonment
- Count 3: Murder – 20 years imprisonment
- Count 4: Defeating the ends of justice – three years imprisonment
The court ordered that the sentence for count two to run concurrently with that of count one, and the sentence on count three to run concurrently with count four.
“Additionally, 13 years of the sentence for count one will run concurrently with the sentence for count three, resulting in an effective term of 32 years imprisonment.
Nkosi has also been declared unfit to possess a firearm.
Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has commended the investigation team for their dedication and “thorough” work which ensured Nkosi’s apprehension and conviction.
“Such individuals must be removed from society to protect communities. This was his second time committing similar crimes, showing that he did not learn from his previous conviction.
“I applaud the efforts of our members in ensuring that justice is served for the victims,” said Mkhwanazi.
IOL