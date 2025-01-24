Man previously sentenced for rape and attempted murder, convicted for new rape and murder charges

Lucky Thokozane Nkosi raped a 15-year-old in a tavern restroom, before he brutally murdered a Mpumalanga mother through strangulation. Image: SAPS

The High Court in Mpumalanga, sitting in Middelburg, has sentenced 37-year-old Lucky Thokozane Nkosi to 32 years imprisonment. Nkosi was convicted on Wednesday on serious charges including rape, kidnapping, murder, and defeating the ends of justice. “According to information, on October 1, 2023, at around 1am, a 15-year-old victim was at a tavern in Leslie when the accused (Nkosi) ambushed her in the restroom and forcefully raped her,” said Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane. Nkosi then kidnapped the teenager, taking her to his residence in Leslie, where he further raped her repeatedly throughout the night. The following morning, at around 9am, Nkosi released the victim. “The victim reported the matter to Leslie SAPS, and a case with a count of rape and kidnapping was registered. The victim was able to identify the accused,” said Ndubane. On December 26, 2023, Nkosi was seen at another victim’s residence in Leslie. “The two later left together. Concerned family members reported the victim missing to the police on December 27, 2023, after failing to contact her. The victim’s child confirmed seeing the accused (Nkosi) leaving with her mother,” said Ndubane.

