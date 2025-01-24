Three life sentences for violent worker who hacked his boss and wife to death over pay dispute

Thulani Madonsela has been jailed for hacking his boss to death, and raping and butchering the employer's wife to death.

The High Court in Mpumalanga, sitting in Breyten, has sentenced 31-year-old Thulani Vincent Madonsela to three life terms and an additional 38 years in jail after he was convicted for a series of violent crimes.

Madonsela committed the horrific crimes against his employer in February 2023, at Sluiter Street, in Ermelo.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Madonsela pleaded guilty to the crimes and was subsequently convicted of housebreaking with intent to commit a crime, two counts of murder, rape, two counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, driving a motor vehicle without a valid driving license and reckless driving.

“On the morning of February 18, 2023, Madonsela went to the house of Robert Arthur James in Sluiter Street in Ermelo, where he was residing with his wife Bangon Roopsai, to demand money allegedly owed to him. He broke in and entered the premises then demanded the money which James did not have at the time,” said Monica Nyuswa, Mpumalanga spokesperson for the NPA.

“This angered Madonsela and as a result he took an axe and hacked James on his body until he died. He then ordered Roopsai to undress herself and have sexual intercourse with her before hacking her to death.”

In the process, James’ son arrived at the crime scene with his girlfriend. The two were both hacked by Madonsela and they sustained injuries.

Furthermore, Madonsela took several items belonging to the deceased couple, including their vehicle, and fled the scene.

“While driving towards the direction of R65 Amsterdam (in Mpumalanga), he collided with an oncoming vehicle and the community apprehended him and took him to the police. In court, Madonsela pleaded guilty alleging that he and the deceased James were involved in a clandestine activity of stealing and dealing in illicit copper cables and the deceased failed to pay him his share,” said Nyuswa.

During trial, the prosecution led by senior State advocate Themba Lusenga submitted to the court that Madonsela was placed in a position of trust and violated it.

Meanwhile, the NPA in Mpumalanga has welcomed the conviction and sentence, saying it reflects the NPA’s commitment to deliver justice for victims and their families.

Earlier on Friday, IOL reported that the High Court in Mpumalanga, sitting in Middelburg, has sentenced 37-year-old Lucky Thokozane Nkosi to 32 years imprisonment.

Nkosi was convicted on serious charges including rape, kidnapping, murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

“According to information, on October 1, 2023, at around 1am, a 15-year-old victim was at a tavern in Leslie when the accused (Nkosi) ambushed her in the restroom and forcefully raped her,” said Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane.

Nkosi then kidnapped the teenager, taking her to his residence in Leslie, where he raped her repeatedly throughout the night.

The following morning, at around 9am, Nkosi released the victim.

[email protected]

IOL