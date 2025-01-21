Police, emergency teams and forensic services at the scene where six people were shot dead in a mass shooting in Pienaar in Mpumalanga. The death toll has risen to nine.

The death toll from a mass shooting at a tavern in Mpumalanga earlier this month has risen to nine.

Police confirmed that a 33-year-old man died in hospital on Monday.

On Saturday, January 11, it was reported that six people were gunned down at a tavern in Pienaar.

At the time, police said six people died at the scene and two more died in hospital.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, said two suspects have been arrested for the murders.

"Bongani Nkosi and Mduduzi 'Khehla' Lubisi appeared at the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The two provisionally withdrew their bail application during their court appearance," he said.