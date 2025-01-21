Lieutenant Colonel Piet Pretorius of the Emerlo SAPS Vehicle Identification Unit was gunned down on Thursday.
Image: SAPS
An investigation into the motive of a Mpumalanga policeman's murder has uncovered an apparent clandestine operation involving one of the suspects implicated in the matter.
Lieutenant Colonel Piet Pretorius, Commander of the Vehicle Identification Unit in Ermelo, was shot multiple times in Ermelo last Thursday, January 16.
Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi, said during investigations into the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Piet Pretorius, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) went to the homes of one of the accused where they found the suspect was robbed of his vehicle, a BMW in Witbank in 2018.
"The stolen BMW is identical to the one that was found torched in Ermelo. The same vehicle was allegedly used as a getaway vehicle during the murder," Nkosi said.
One of the vehicles at the suspect's house.
Image: SAPS
The investigating team found three more BMWs at the suspect's home, including the one that was supposedly stolen in 2018.
"Preliminary investigations revealed that the Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) were tampered with.
"In addition, 50 license discs and documents were also found in his premises. Some of the license discs documents were already used, whilst some were still intact. The suspected BMW 325i and the vehicle documents were seized," Nkosi explained.
Mpumalanga provincial Hawks head, Major General Nico Gerber, said the Ermelo murder case was assigned to the investigating team who are following up on all investigative processes.
"The team could uncover other evidence that would add possible further criminal charges against the accused. The team will not relent and will vigorously pursue all leads and gather evidence as required," Gerber said.
The accused; Mthobisi Nkosi, Aubrey Xaba, Skhumbuzo Skhakhane, Nyiko Mujovo and Valencia Skhosana appeared in the Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Monday and are due back in court next week.
