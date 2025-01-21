Lieutenant Colonel Piet Pretorius of the Emerlo SAPS Vehicle Identification Unit was gunned down on Thursday.

An investigation into the motive of a Mpumalanga policeman's murder has uncovered an apparent clandestine operation involving one of the suspects implicated in the matter.

Lieutenant Colonel Piet Pretorius, Commander of the Vehicle Identification Unit in Ermelo, was shot multiple times in Ermelo last Thursday, January 16.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi, said during investigations into the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Piet Pretorius, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) went to the homes of one of the accused where they found the suspect was robbed of his vehicle, a BMW in Witbank in 2018.

"The stolen BMW is identical to the one that was found torched in Ermelo. The same vehicle was allegedly used as a getaway vehicle during the murder," Nkosi said.