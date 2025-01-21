Investigation launched after body found in Kruger National Park

An investigation is under way into the circumstances that led to a man's death after his body was found inside the Kruger National Park on Monday. Part of the deceased's right leg was missing.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, said rangers in the field came across the man's body while conducting daily patrols.

He said preliminary investigations by the police show that the man, believed to be in his 40s, may have been bitten and killed by wild animals.

"However, that will form part of the investigation."

According to police, the man was previously arrested on a charge of trespassing.

Ndubane confirmed that an inquest has been opened and Skukuza police are investigating further.

"The identity of the deceased will be released once the family has formally identified him.

"Members of the public are warned to refrain from entering the park illegally, as this could endanger their lives. The park is home to wild animals that are very dangerous and can cause harm to and even kill human beings," warned Ndubane.

