Five, including ex-policeman, appear in court for Mpumalanga cop's murder

Five people, including an ex-police officer, have appeared in court for the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Piet Pretorius (inset)

Five people, arrested for the murder of a senior Mpumalanga police officer, have been remanded in custody.

The five, former policeman Mthobisi Nkosi, Aubrey Xaba, Skhumbuzo Skhakhane, Nyiko Mujovo and Valencia Skhosana appeared in the Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"The suspects were arrested by the team comprised of the Directorate for Priority Crime (Hawks) Secunda and Nelspruit based Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Ermelo Detectives, Gert Sibande District Detectives as well as private security and tracking companies in Nelspruit in less than 12 hours after the crime was committed," said provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi.

Lieutenant Colonel Piet Pretorius, Commander of the Vehicle Identification Unit in Ermelo, was shot multiple times in Ermelo last Thursday, January 16.