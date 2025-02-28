Limpopo court interpreter charged with scamming job seekers out of R250,000

IOL A Limpopo interpreter has been arrested for allegedly defrauding job seekers of over R250,000 by promising them employment. Image: Pexels

A 39-year-old woman who was employed as an Interpreter in the Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court has been arrested on allegations of fraud.

Mahlako Charmaine Nchabeleng is accused of scamming unsuspecting victims out of large amounts of money by promising them employment as casual workers, Limpopo police said.

She appeared in the Thabamoopo Magistrate court on Thursday and remains in police custody.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng the fraud is estimated to exceed R200,000.

"It is reported that during 2019 and 2020, the suspect was employed as an interpreter at Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court in the Lebowakgomo location when she scammed unsuspecting victims large amounts of money by promising them employment as casual workers.

Mahlako allegedly instructed victims to deposit substantial amounts into her bank account to expedite the employment process.

"During the transactions, a total amount of R250,000 was deposited into her account but the depositors were never employed and they reported the matter to the Department of Justice.

"A fraud case was opened at the local police in June 2023 and later transferred to the Limpopo Provincial Commercial Crime Unit for further investigations."

She was arrested this week.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has complimented the sterling work executed by the police in the apprehension of the female suspect who allegedly scammed many individuals of their hard-earned money.

