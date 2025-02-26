Limpopo police Sergeant granted bail after allegedly killing son and girlfriend

IOL Supporters gathered outside the court appearance of Constance Mosibudu Sathekge, a police sergeant, charged with the murder of her son and his girlfriend. Picture: NPA

A Limpopo police Sergeant charged with the murder of her son and his girlfriend has been granted bail of R2,000.

Constance Mosibudu Sathekge, stationed at Botlokwa Police Station, appeared in the Morebeng Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning.

She is facing a double murder charge.

It is alleged that on February 13, 2025, in Botlokwa, the accused shot and killed her son, Khotso Sathekge, and his girlfriend, Naledi Mmonwa, following an altercation.

Khotso was declared dead at the scene, while Naledi succumbed to her injuries at Botlokwa Hospital after being rushed for medical attention.

The National Prosecuting Authority(NPA) said Sathekge was granted bail after the court found that it was in the interest of justice.

"The court also ruled that there was no likelihood of her interfering with investigations or evading trial," said NPA provincial spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

"The court also considered that she is a mother and the primary caregiver of her four-year-old son with special needs."

The Director of Public Prosecutions issued a certificate confirming that the matter falls under Schedule 5 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Following the incident, the accused reported the matter to the police and was subsequently arrested.

The case has been postponed to April 24, 2025, for further investigations.

