Man arrested for hacking young zebra to death in Limpopo

A young zebra was hacked to death in Limpopo. One person has since been arrested.

A man has been granted R1,000 bail after he was arrested for hacking a young zebra to death in Limpopo.

In footage of the gruesome event, two men can be seen hacking the zebra that was trapped beneath a piece of wire fence.

At the time, the National Council of SPCAs said the animal was killed for the bush meat trade.

"We are not opposed to the slaughtering of animals for food. What we do oppose is unnecessary cruelty. The level of suffering this animal must have endured is unimaginable," the animal advocacy group said.

NSPCA Wildlife Protection Manager, Douglas Wolhuter, said the man was arrested on February 20 and appeared in the Giyani Magistrate's Court where he was granted bail.