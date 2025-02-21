Nigerian man's bail extended after he allegedly pretended to be white, swindled R3 million from online lover

Gabriel Okori is on R5,000 bail, after the Hawks arrested him for allegedly scamming a woman of her R3 million.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has extended bail to fraud-accused Nigerian national Gabriel Okori.

IOL reported in November last year that Okori was released on bail when he appeared in court for allegedly stealing around R3 million from an online lover.

This week, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said Okori appeared in court and his theft and fraud case was postponed to next month.

“The matter was postponed to March 7, 2025,” Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela responded to a query by IOL.

Okori has made court appearances in Pretoria after he was arrested in Cape Town in October last year.

Previously, Mavimbela said Okori was released by the court on R5,000 bail.

Okori was arrested last year by the Hawks, assisted by City of Cape Town’s law enforcement and a private security company.

At the time, the Hawks said Okori allegedly scammed a woman who he had met online. The woman, whose identity is withheld to protect her from victimisation, believed she was involved with a white man named “Mark Hermanus”.