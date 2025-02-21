Five men sentenced in Limpopo for drug dealing and contravening Immigration Act

The Hawks in Limpopo arrested five men, and they were convicted on charges including drug trafficking and contravening the Immigration Act.

Five drug dealers have been convicted and sentenced in Limpopo for drug-related offences and contravention of South Africa’s Immigration Act.

Provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa said five men were convicted by the Musina Regional Court on Monday.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, listed the convicted men as Eze Chekuebwe Aloicios, 42; Chimankpam Prosper Ashame, 53; Dube Lebang David, 40; Chigozie Henry Okoro; and Okeke Peter Richard, 52.

“During 2021, the Musina-based Hawks serious organised crime investigation (unit) received a tip-off about suspicious people who were dealing in illicit drugs around Musina. The investigation was launched and the Hawks managed to identify accused, and the address of their operations,” said Mmuroa.

The accused men were arrested during a take-down operation conducted by the Musina-based Hawks serious organised crime unit and the Thohoyandou-based tactical response team (TRT) on November 11 2021 at Musina.

“The Hawks investigations established that the accused were dealing in crystal meth drugs. The accused applied for bail several times, which was denied,” said Mmuroa.

He said the five drug dealers have been in custody from the time they were arrested in 2021 until their conviction and sentencing this week.