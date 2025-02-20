Limpopo clerk arrested for alleged fraud of nearly R900,000

iol The Hawks have arrested a Limpopo clerk over allegations she defrauded her former boss of R900,000. Picture: Supplied

A Limpopo accounting clerk has found herself facing serious allegations of fraud and theft amounting to almost R900,000.

The 55-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks).

The woman is accused of defrauding her former employer of R896,000.

Explaining the case, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa said, it is alleged that during the period between April 2018 and November 2019, the suspect was employed as an accounting clerk responsible for receiving purchase orders, invoices, and loading creditors for payments.

She allegedly created a fictitious company, made misrepresentations using the company's logo, and provided her personal bank account details to clients for payments.

"An internal audit was conducted and revealed discrepancies on the invoices and company's bank records.

"During the audit, it was established that the company suffered a loss of more than R896,000."

The Hawks said a fraud case was opened at Musina SAPS and transferred to the Hawks.

"Following an investigation a warrant of arrest was authorised against the suspect.

"She was traced and arrested at Musina."

The accounting clerk will make her first appearance in court on Friday.

IOL News