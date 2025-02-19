Trial date set for Limpopo farmer who allegedly murdered two women, dumped bodies in pigsty

Limpopo farmer Zachariah Johannes Olivier, farm supervisor Rudolph de Wet and employee William Musora allegedly murdered two women - Mariah Makgato and Kudzai Ndlovu - who were looking for food. Image: NPA

The trial of Limpopo farmer, Zachariah Johannes Olivier and his two workers accused of the brutal murder of two women and feeding their bodies to pigs has been set down for August. IOL has previously reported that Olivier, farm supervisor De Wet, and farm employee Musora, a Zimbabwean national face two counts of premeditated murder, attempted murder, defeating the administration of justice and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition after they allegedly killed two women and dumped their bodies in a pigsty. Rudolph de Wet and William Musora abandoned their bail application when they previously appeared in court last year. The three accused men are being held behind bars. Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi said this week, the trio appeared briefly before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court. Musora faces an additional charge of contravening the Immigration Act. “The investigations are completed, and the State has served the accused with indictment. Their matter is postponed to August 4 to 15, 2025 for trial at High Court in Polokwane,” said Malabi-Dzangi. It is alleged that the three men fatally shot 47-year-old Mariah Makgato and 34-year-old Kudzai Ndlovu and wounded Ndlovu's husband Mabutho Ncube who had entered Onvervaght farm to collect expired goods dumped by a commercial truck. The two women died on the farm while Ncube managed to escape.

Mabutho Ncube survived the shooting at a pig farm in Limpopo, where his wife, Kudzai, and another woman, Mariah Makgato, lost their lives. Image: Newzroom Afrika/Screengrab