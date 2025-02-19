Taxi drivers bust for assaulting motorist accused of 'piracy' and forced to pay R2,500 'fine'

Police said the four taxi operators accused the motorist of using his vehicle as a taxi, before they assaulted him, demanding R2,500 before he could be released.

Police in Limpopo have arrested four men who are taxi drivers for charges including kidnapping, extortion and assault.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the four men were arrested on Tuesday, at a place called Nobody under Mankweng policing area.

“SAPS members of Limpopo provincial tracking team apprehended four male suspects who are taxi operators, for kidnapping, extortion and assault common on Tuesday. According to information, the members (police officers) were travelling around the area, when they spotted two Toyota Quantum minibuses blocking a maroon sport utility vehicle (SUV),” said Thakeng.

The alert police officers immediately stopped their vehicle, and intervened.

“They found that a 48-year-old man who was driving a maroon SUV was attacked by the four taxi operators. The victim alleged that the taxi operators accused him of pirating as a taxi. They assaulted him, and demanded an amount of R2,500 before he can be released,” said Thakeng.

The motorist then opened a case against the four taxi operators who are members of the Mankweng Taxi Association.

Police then arrested the four accused men on the spot.

“They will appear before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of kidnapping, extortion and assault common. The police investigations are ongoing,” said Thakeng.