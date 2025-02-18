Foreign national arrested for possession of stolen copper cables worth millions belonging to Eskom

IOL A foreign national truck driver was arrested by the Hawks for allegedly possessing stolen copper cables valued at R2 million, following an interception along the N1 north near Polokwane.

A foreign national truck driver was arrested for allegedly having stolen copper cables belonging to Eskom.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the truck was intercepted along the N1 north next to Esja outside Polokwane on February 16, 2025.

"The driver was instructed to stop and permission was also granted to search both trailers and the truck," said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng

"Upon searching 27-ton bags fully loaded with copper cables and five loaded with pieces of aluminum scrap metal with an estimated value amounting to R2 million were seized."

He said Eskom personnel were summoned to the scene and managed to identify the copper cable as their property.