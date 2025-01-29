NSPCA to press criminal charges against a man caught on camera beating a Nile Crocodile

IOL A man caught on camera abusing a Nile Crocodile which eventually died will be charged, the NSPCA said.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said they intended to open criminal charges against a man who was caught on camera kicking and beating a Nile Crocodile.

The NSPCA condemned the act and said while crocodiles can pose a threat to humans when out of water, they will generally avoid interactions with people.

NSPCA spokesperson Jacques Peacock said on January 18, 2025, several disturbing videos emerged, showing a man teasing and injuring a wild Nile crocodile.

"In the videos, the man is seen beating and kicking the animal on the snout.

"Later, he uses a slasher to slash at the crocodile, striking it multiple times in the mouth.

"At the same time, several others are seen stoning the injured and defenceless animal.

"Sadly, community members from the village where the incident took place appear to enjoy the behaviour, cheering the man on and stating that it should be killed."

The NSPCA said after being alerted to the videos an investigation was launched.

"Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the man responsible had added to the crocodile’s pain and suffering by hacking at the animal’s teeth while it was still alive.

"Nature Conservation authorities later humanely euthanised the animal."

The NSPCA expressed that the most upsetting aspect is that the man allegedly showed no remorse.

"Following his behaviour, the man mocked the situation, branding himself as the “King of Crocodiles”, and even printing T-shirts of him teasing the crocodile.

"These images and videos have also been widely circulated on social media."

The NSPCA said the Nile Crocodile is listed as a vulnerable species on the South African National Biodiversity Institute’s (SANBI) Red List.

"There is no reason to treat any animal in this way.

"The man in the video has been identified and criminal charges under the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 will be opened against him."

The NSPCA said this incident highlighted the increasing number of online animal cruelty.

"The NSPCA is concerned with the number of acts of cruelty against animals that are being filmed for entertainment and circulated on social media for the enjoyment of others.

"It is unimaginable that social media users can find animal torture and cruelty entertaining. Animals are sentient beings that, like us, experience positive and negative feelings like happiness, sadness, and pain."

The organisation implored South Africans to treat all animals with respect.

IOL News