Lily Ditshego Sepoloane, from Polar Park in Mahwelereng, was last seen on Sunday.
Police at Mahwelereng, under the Waterberg District in Limpopo are searching for a 12-year-old girl, Lily Ditshego Sepoloane, from Polar Park.
The mother of the victim reported that Ditshego left home to attend a church service at Ga-Madiba village on Sunday morning.
She returned home with other children and changed clothes, before she allegedly went to her aunt's place at Mokopane Extension 14.
“Unfortunately, the victim never returned home and has since disappeared. A search was conducted at relatives and surrounding areas but did not bear any fruits,” said Warrant Officer Marobo Seabela.
Police said the description of the clothes Ditshego was wearing at the time of her disappearance is unknown at this stage.
“Police encourage anyone with information that can assist with the investigations should urgently contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Patrick Mogoane on 072 245 2659, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or My SAPS App,” said Seabela.
He said police investigations are continuing.
In September, IOL reported that police in Limpopo launched a massive manhunt after a 12-year-old girl from Ha-Ramantsha village in Vhembe District was found brutally murdered in Ha-Ravele Village.
The young girl had been selling vegetables in her neighbourhood on a Sunday, but police said she failed to return home, prompting her family to search for her. She was however not found.
Police were alerted, and a missing person file was registered at the local police station. An investigating team was activated.
“Unfortunately, her half-naked body was discovered in the bushes near a farm in Ha-Ravele village, with signs suggesting she may have been strangled. According to preliminary reports, the victim was last seen with an African male, walking towards Ha-Ravele village. The girl's vegetables and clothes were found in the bushes on the scene,” Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said at the time.
