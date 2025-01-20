Hawks arrest man with explosives in his luggage at South Africa-Zimbabwe border

IOL A 53-year-old foreign national is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court for alleged possession of explosives. Picture: Hawks

A 53-year-old foreign national is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with alleged possession of explosives.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks) said the man was arrested at the Beitbridge Port of Entry on January 17, 2025.

"It is alleged that police stopped and searched a bus that was driven from Zimbabwe to South Africa," said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa.

"During the search, the police found a piece of luggage on top of the fuel tank. When inspecting thoroughly, they noticed that the bag carried explosives."

Mmuroa the Musina-based bomb technicians from the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Local Criminal Record Central was summoned to the scene.

"The luggage was removed from the bus. They found three reels of detonating fuse of 350 meters each inside, valued at over R105,000, and a passport.

"The police managed to identify the suspect through his passport and placed him under arrest."

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Limpopo Province Major General (Adv) Gopz Govender commended the team. "This is a clear indication that the law enforcement is winning a fight against transnational criminals," said Major General Govender.

IOL News