Limpopo escapee, Fhimani Azwinndini, aged 28, has been admitted at Tshilidzini Hospital after he allegedly escaped from lawful custody through a window of a hospital.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng, said Azwinndini escaped on Tuesday at around 11pm.

“Azwinndini was facing charges of kidnapping and murder. The case of escape from lawful custody was registered and the manhunt was launched,” said Thakeng.

“While the investigation team was working around the clock, to follow every lead received from the residents, on Saturday, the residents of Ha Mphego village informed the SA Police Service that the escapee has been found and the residents had already assaulted him severely.”

Police said a case of attempted murder had to be registered when Azwinndini was found, after he was severely beaten by community members.

The escapee was seriously injured, and police said he could not speak as a result of the injuries he sustained from the mob attack.

He was admitted to hospital again, under police guard.

“He will appear in the local magistrate’s court soon,” said Thakeng.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has applauded community members for assisting the police to trace the escapee.