On Sunday, Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, together with the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, held a media briefing at the Ga-Chuene Clinic, in Lebowakgomo to announce the breakthrough. Image: SAPS

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the horrific assault, abduction and rape of two nurses who were on night duty at Ga-Chuene Clinic, in Lebowakgomo. IOL reported last week that the rape incident happened in the early hours of January 10, after the armed assailant overpowered three security guards at the clinic. On Sunday, Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, together with the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, held a media briefing at the health facility, which was closed after the horrendous incident. “I am here to inform you that, following an intensive and thorough investigation, we have successfully apprehended the suspect involved in the shocking events that transpired at Chuene Clinic in the early hours of Friday, January 10 2025,” said Hadebe. “This incident, characterised by a ruthless business robbery, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of sexual assault of two dedicated healthcare professionals, understandably left our community in a state of alarm and disbelief. The suspect entered the clinic, threatened three security personnel at gunpoint, and restrained two of them using their own handcuffs. “In a further act of terror, he coerced one of the guards, a female security officer to lead him to the clinic premises, where he confronted and robbed two female nurses at gunpoint, ultimately taking them away from the clinic. He sexually assaulted them in a nearby bush and released in the morning,” she said.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, at the media briefing at the Ga-Chuene Clinic, in Lebowakgomo. Image: SAPS

The provincial police commission said after reports of the heinous crime were received, the SA Police Service in Limpopo approached the situation with the utmost seriousness. “A multi-disciplinary team was swiftly activated and maximum resources mobilised for the apprehension of the suspect. Following our intelligence gathering, we received critical information regarding the suspect's whereabouts, indicating he was located in Ga-Maja Ga Phiri village,” she said. Acting on this intelligence, the police team moved with speed and successfully arrested the 27-year-old suspect at his home on Saturday. “This suspect terrorised the communities of Fynbos, Ga-Maja, Chuene, Matobole, Thokgwaneng and Mothiba Ngwanamago, amongst others, within Lebowakgomo and Mankweng policing areas,” said Hadebe. “It is important to note that the suspect was out on parole for a previous conviction of house robbery at the time of this incident. During the arrest, the police recovered a 9mm pistol, reportedly stolen in Mothiba Ngwanamago, along with nine live ammunition rounds. “This firearm was taken during a house robbery involving a female police sergeant from Lebowakgomo police station. The firearm was robbed from the officer on January 2, 2025, when the female sergeant arrived from work driving a white Volkswagen Polo motor vehicle at Mothiba Ngwanamago,” she said.

A SAPS pistol which was robbed from a female sergeant was used in the incident where two nurses were assaulted and raped in Limpopo. Image: SAPS

IOL reported at the time that the unsuspecting sergeant opened the gate at her home and noticed three men who were standing against the wall inside her yard. One suspect disarmed the sergeant of her service pistol with ammunition. Hadebe said the trio demanded money from the besieged police officer. While searching the house, they managed to rob her R800 from her wallet. After the robbery, she was locked in the boot of her car and the suspects fled the scene on foot, taking away her car key. Later on, the policewoman’s colleagues came to the premises and found the gate locked, but the garage door was open with the lights on inside the house. “They then gained entry and managed to rescue her with swollen right arm from the locked motor vehicle after utilising a spare key,” said Hadebe. “Furthermore, the suspect is linked to multiple serious and violent crimes, including a house robbery and attempted murder that occurred Ga-Thaba at 1:20am. The suspect also shot a 15-year-old Grade 10 learner in the process and is currently receiving medical attention at hospital. While at Ga-Thaba on the night of 17 January 2025, between 9pm and 10pm, the suspect also attempted a business robbery at Ga-Thaba Clinic.” The 27-year-old man is also implicated and directly linked to two house robbery and two counts of rape at Fynbos village on the R37 road. Hadebe said his modus operandi is to order victims to bath following the rape ordeal. “The suspect is also linked to another house robbery in the same area. He also committed a house robbery at Matobole village at around 4am and robbed the victims four cellphones and two laptops,” she said. The suspect is also alleged to have committed three robberies on the evening of Friday. “In total, the suspect has been linked to over eight serious and violent cases within the Lebowakgomo policing area and Mankweng. The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, January 20, 2025, while our team continues to finalise all other cases associated with him for subsequent court appearances,” said Hadebe. In addition to the firearm recovered during his arrest, police also recovered several other items, including three laptops, four smartphones, a pair of takkies, a panga, R1,500 in cash, and two pairs of trousers. “This arrest stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to combating crime and safeguarding our communities,” said Hadebe.

Limpopo provincial government authorities and police management at a press briefing on Sunday. Image: SAPS

“With regards to rape and sexual assault offences cases in Lebowakgomo policing precinct, we have registered about five of them from December 2024 to date.” Notably, police said there was a rape of a 31-year-old woman by an unknown suspect in the bushes at Fynbos, followed by a house robbery and two counts of rape of an 18-year-old and 16-year-old respectively at Fynbos. “The unknown suspect in this case forced the mother to prepare water for the victims to bath. There were also two counts of rape and robbery at Mothiba Ngwanamago meted out against an 11-year-old victim. The suspect is also unknown,” said Hadebe. In another incident, a 22-year-old woman was also raped and forced to bath after the rape ordeal. “We are looking for the suspects involved in the above-mentioned cases. While we celebrate this significant milestone, I want to emphasise that our work does not conclude here. We remain steadfastly committed to providing ongoing support to the victims of this crime, ensuring they receive the necessary medical and psychological care for their recovery,” said Hadebe. The provincial police chief also assured communities across Limpopo that she, together with the SAPS provincial management team that was present at the briefing, are fully prepared, resolute and unwavering in their resolve to serve and protect the people of the picturesque province. “To the Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba and the members of the executive council, the executive mayors and local leadership, thank you so much for your continued support. Moreover, I would like to publicly acknowledge and extend my gratitude to the management of SAPS and all ground forces in our province, as well as various stakeholders who tirelessly work towards ensuring the safety and security of our residents,” said Hadebe.

Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba. at the Ga-Chuene Clinic, in Lebowakgomo. Image: SAPS