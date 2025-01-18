A Limpopo woman and her son, aged 11, were brutally murdered in their home in Limpopo.

Police at Mphephu, under the Vhembe District in Limpopo are investigating a case of two counts of murder following the killing of a 37-year-old woman and her son aged 11.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng, said on Wednesday that police received a complaint about a double murder incident that took place at Manyii village. Police officers rushed to the scene.

On their arrival, police officers found the brother of the deceased woman who reported that he found the security gate locked, but the door was wide open.

“He allegedly forced the security gate open and encountered an unpleasant scent when entering the house. The brother unexpectedly found his sister lying on the bed with open wounds on her forehead and his nephew on the floor with multiple injuries on his body,” said Thakeng.

Members of the emergency medical services (EMS) were summoned to the scene but the duo was declared dead upon their arrival.

“The motive of the gruesome murder is currently unknown at this stage, but domestic violence cannot be ruled out,” said Thakeng.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the perpetrator might be the husband of the 37-year-old victim, as the two frequently had physical fights. However, no case was opened until this untimely death.”

Police said the woman was last seen on Sunday.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has strongly denounced the brutal murder of the mother and child.

“Gender-based violence and femicide incidents will never be tolerated and perpetrators of such heinous acts need to face the full might of the law,” said Hadebe.

Police have requested anyone with information that can assist with the ongoing investigations to urgently contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Khwilimba on 082 319 9558, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or use the MySAPSApp.

