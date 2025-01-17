Two men charged with the murder of Limpopo traffic cop to remain in jail

IOL Senior Provincial Inspector Mbulaheni Patrick Netshidzivhani who was reported missing on Sunday has been found dead.

Two people have appeared in connection with the murder of Limpopo traffic cop Patrick Mbulaheni Netshidzivhani.

Netshidzivhani, a Senior Provincial Inspector attached to the Mutale Traffic Station, was initially reported missing after he left his home in Hamakhuvha Village on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

Police said the victim went to Khunguni Mountain where he conducted his routine fitness exercises and later failed to return to his respective home.

"A search was initiated instantly and the vehicle belonging to the traffic officer was found which led to the arrests of the suspects," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng.

Netshidzivhani's body was recovered in the mountain. Police said he was strangled to death.

Police initially arrested four people in connection with the murder, however Thabeng told IOL that two could not be linked to the murder and were released.

The other two suspects Munyai Roshidzwa Vhutshilo, 25, Nekhubvi Muano, 21, appeared in court on Thursday charged with murder.

The case was postponed to March 3, 2025 for further investigations.

The Provincial police Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, reassured the community that police would not rest until they get to the bottom of this senseless and brutal killing.

"The work done by police is a reminder to showcase that we continue to live up to our commitment. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues of Senior Provincial Inspector Netshidzivhani."

IOL News