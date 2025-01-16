Missing Limpopo traffic cop found dead, four people arrested

IOL Senior Provincial Inspector Mbulaheni Patrick Netshidzivhani who was reported missing on Sunday has been found dead.

A Limpopo traffic cop who was reported missing on Sunday has been found dead.

The body of 56-year-old Mbulaheni Patrick Netshidzivhani was recovered in the Khunguni mountain where he went to exercise.

Police believe he was strangled to death and have arrested four suspects in connection with his murder.

Netshidzivhani, a Senior Provincial Inspector attached to the Mutale Traffic Station, was initially reported missing after he left his home in Hamakhuvha Village on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

Police said the victim went to Khunguni Mountain where he conducted his routine fitness exercises and later failed to return to his respective home.

"The matter was immediately reported to the police and a missing person inquiry was registered," said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

"The police commenced with investigation in earnest which led to the recovery of the Traffic Police officer's vehicle and the subsequent arrest of four suspects."

Police said three men and a woman from the area were arrested.

Netshidzivhani's lifeless body was thereafter recovered.

"While the post-mortem is yet to be conducted, preliminary reports indicate the deceased was strangled to death," said Mashaba.

The Provincial police Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, reassured the community that police would not rest until they get to the bottom of this senseless and brutal killing.

"The work done by police is a reminder to showcase that we continue to live up to our commitment. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues of Senior Provincial Inspector Netshidzivhani."

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

IOL News