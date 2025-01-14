Have you seen this missing Limpopo traffic cop?

IOL Netshidzvhani Mbulalaheni Patrick was last seen on Sunday.

Police are searching for a Limpopo traffic cop who was last seen on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

Netshidzivhani Mbulaheni Patrick, 56, from Hamakhuvha Village the Vhembe district, was last seen on his way to exercise at the Khunguni mountain in the Mutale area.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said that was the last time Patrick was seen and he has since disappeared.

He said Thohoyandou SAPS launched a massive search operation

"Both police and family members conducted several searches with no success."

Anyone with information that can help reunite the victim with his family is urged to contact the Investigating officer, Sergeant Mpho Gethe on 079 380 1132, Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or MySAPSApp.

In another incident, in November last year a Cape Town man, who was reported missing after he went hiking in Newlands Forest in Cape Town was found dead.

The body of 66-year-old Dhananjaya Naidoo was found on November 20.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Naidoo’s body was found on a contour path in the Newlands forest.

Police said an inquest had been opened and no foul play was suspected.

IOL News