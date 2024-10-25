Limpopo temporarily bans food sales in and near schools amid rising food poisoning cases

The Limpopo Department of Education has announced that it will temporarily suspend the sale of food in and around schools due to a spike in food poison cases. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

The Limpopo Department of Education has announced that will temporarily ban street vendors and spaza shops from selling food in and around schools, starting on Monday, October 28, due to a spike in food poisoning incidents across the province.

The decision comes as the country is experiencing a surge of food poisoning related cases, which led to learners being rushed to hospitals and claimed the lives of others learners.

Acting provincial spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Education, Mosebjane Kgaffe, said the ban is aimed at safeguarding learners' health and wellbeing, especially during the examination period.

“All food sales within school premises and surrounding areas are halted until further notice,” Kgaffe said.

She said the meals which are provided to learners through the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) will continue, following strict hygiene and safety standards.

“The decision follows recent incidents where learners fell ill and in some cases, lost their lives due to suspected food poisoning.”

Kgaffe said the department will collaborate with relevant authorities to probe the surge of food poisoning incidents.

She urged school principals, district directors, and circuit managers to communicate this directive clearly to learners, parents, and food vendors.

“The department acknowledges potential challenges, but trusts that everyone will cooperate to ensure learners' safety,” Kgaffe said.

Recently, a 13-year-old boy from Khubvi, in the Thulamela Municipality, died after eating snacks he bought at a tuckshop.

It is reported that he became ill and was rushed to William Eadie Health Centre in Tshidimbini, where he died.

Three other boys who ate the same snacks were rushed to Donald Fraser Hospital.

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has since extended her sympathies to the family of the deceased.

Ramathuba’s spokesperson, Thilivhali Muavha said the provincial government has expressed concern that there is a pattern of recurring incidents of this nature reported in Mopani and Vhembe, involving 80 learners.

On October 9, IOL News reported that 35 learners from Makahlule Primary School, in Malamulele, were rushed to hospital after complaining about vomiting, headache, cramps after consuming food at school.

In another incident this month, three learners from Denga Secondary School in Ha-Nthabalala were admitted to Elim Hospital after falling ill from consuming snacks purchased at a nearby spaza shop.

In a separate case, 31 learners from Mukhwantheli Secondary School were taken to Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation after experiencing stomach pains following a meal during an educational tour at Schoemansdal Museum.

