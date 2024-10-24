304 new constables join Limpopo police force, strengthening law enforcement efforts

Proud and on parade, the new constables were addressed by the Limpopo police commissioner. Picture: Facebook / SAPS

More than 300 newly trained constables are joining the police force, ready to make a difference in Limpopo province.

The 304 newly trained constables were addressed by Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, provincial commissioner of police, following their completion of the Introductory Police Development Learning Programme.

This initiative forms part of the ambitious Project 10,000 recruitment drive aimed at fortifying the South African Police Service (SAPS), said Limpopo police spokesperson, Sergeant Maphure Manamela.

The constables, who hail from various backgrounds in Law, Policing, and Criminology, underwent a rigorous six-month training period in Philippi and Oudtshoorn, Western Cape.

During the ceremony, Hadebe praised their commitment and highlighted their crucial role in fostering public trust and maintaining order within their communities.

“The skills you have acquired are not just tools for your job; they are instruments of change. As you step into your roles, remember that you represent hope, safety, and justice for the people of Limpopo,” she stated.

She underscored the need for integrity, respect and professionalism as they engage with the public, fostering community relationships vital for effective policing.

The new constables are set to be deployed across multiple police stations and specialised units, including the Public Order Police and the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit.

This deployment comes as the province prepares for an increase in crime during the festive season, with Hadebe urging the constables to remain alert and proactive in their duties.

“Be proud of your work, and remember that leaders are born,” she advised the recruits, as they prepare to face the challenges of policing with determination and resilience.

