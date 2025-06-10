South Africa's prison population surges to 166,924 amid budget constraints

The total population of inmates increased to 166,924 as of December 31, 2024, throughout South Africa. Image: Steve Lawrence / Independent Newspapers

Within three months, 6,571 more inmates occupied prisons throughout South Africa, bringing the total population of inmates to 166,924 as of December 31, 2024. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) presented the 3rd Quarter Performance Report for the 2024/25 financial year to the Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services on Tuesday, noting that the prison population increased from 160,353 on 30 September 2024.

In the DCS report, reference was made to the capital budget being underfunded by R222 million, constraining infrastructure upgrades and maintenance. The DCS stated that food costs have surged, driven not only by inflation and a growing inmate population, but also by the rising number of foreign nationals housed in correctional facilities, which are experiencing the highest concentration of this challenge.

Approximately 27% of offenders in Gauteng are foreign nationals. Polokwane and Thohoyandou in Limpopo, Barberton in Mpumalanga, and Klerksdorp, North West, correctional centres admitted more remand detainees, mostly foreign nationals, due to SAPS operations Vala Umgodi and Shanela, where they were charged for illegal mining and illegal immigration. The DCS stated that due to municipal tariffs for electricity, water, and sanitation escalating above the Consumer Price Index, it is creating further strain on the already stretched goods and services budget.

The department stated that the branch budget is also severely constrained, hampering efforts to modernise digital infrastructure and cybersecurity. The DCS did not meet its target in Information Technology (IT) because of a number of sites where a mesh network and an integrated security system (ISS) are installed.

The reason provided was attributed to a delay in the testing of the Audio Visual Remand (AVR) due to the unavailability of the confirmed court dates by the Department of Justice. The DCS also stated that funds allocated for the Local Area Network (LAN) infrastructure project were insufficient due to a budget shortfall for the Microsoft licenses. It highlighted that overcrowding in correctional facilities is in excess of approved bed space capacity. “The admission of remand detainees and sentenced offenders exceeds the outflow of cases from the system,” the DCS stated. The unsentenced inmate population increased by 5,934, while the sentenced offender population increased by 637.