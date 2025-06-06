Experience the excitement: Innovations at the Comrades Marathon for runners and spectators

Sibusiso Gumbi, the acting Chief Executive of the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority. Image: Supplied

Comrades Marathon runners and spectators could witness innovations along the route to make it a memorable, fun, and vibrant event, stated the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority on Friday. The economic spin-off from the Comrades Marathon Down Run, from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, on Sunday is expected to reach over R600 million for the host cities of Durban and Pietermaritzburg, said Sibusiso Gumbi, the acting Chief Executive of the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority, which has partnered with the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA).

“With all eyes on the race, we are hoping that it will inspire people, whether they watch it on the roadside or on their televisions, to choose KZN for their next holiday or attend one of our many sporting events that are hosted in our province,” he added. Gumbi said at least 1800 jobs were created because the CMA brings more visitors to the region than any other big international sporting event. “We have everything a tourist could wish for: beautiful scenery, the beach, the bush, and the Berg, diverse attractions, including game reserves and safari experiences,” he said.

Meanwhile, CMA General Manager, Alain Dalais, said 22,677 runners have qualified for the 2025 ultra-marathon – 20% of the field are women, and organisers are expecting at least 24,000 to start the race. “With the route going through some suburbs, there will be 47 refreshment stations and several 'fun, vibey' activation points and spectator zones to support the runners,” Dalais said.

The previous record for the Down Run was 19,047 runners set in 2018. The ultra-marathon has attracted 3,063 international runners: 1,282 from the rest of Africa and 1,781 from countries outside Africa. “We expect those international athletes to bring around another 3,000 family, loved ones, and travelling companions with them; hence, some 6,000 international visitors will be coming to the province,” Dalais said. “The street finish in Durban is another innovation this year, with one of the biggest bonuses for the runners being that they won’t need to climb stairs after finishing, as has been the case in previous years.”

Hotelier Brett Tungay, board chairman of the regional branch of the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) said: “Bearing in mind the overall trajectory of the year for KZN, there is a real sense of optimism in tourism circles. The hospitality industry was expecting positive tourism figures driven by the participation of international runners and the influx of domestic visitors from various regions of the country.” The eThekwini Municipality stated that the Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit is working full force, conducting a pre-Comrade’s Marathon route clean-up. Teams are picking up litter, sweeping the street, and clearing illegal dumps to ensure the route is spotless. The Msunduzi Municipality indicated that it has completed all route preparations and is ready to welcome thousands of athletes and spectators to Pietermaritzburg. [email protected]