Final touches: RK Khan Hospital renovations nearing completion

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, acting department Head Penny Msimango, the health infrastructure unit, and the contractor recently conducted a Siyahlola oversight visit at RK Khan Hospital. Image: KZN Department of Health

Renovations at RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth are 99% completed. This was revealed during a recent oversight visit to the facility by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health.

Modernisation efforts will align the 56-year-old hospital with current medical infrastructure requirements. KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, acting department Head Penny Msimango, the health infrastructure unit, and the contractor conducted a Siyahlola oversight visit at the hospital.

According to the department, the hospital is undergoing a R59 million re-waterproofing and internal renovations at Blocks D and E, and the Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD). The state-of-the-art renovations aimed at modernising the facility and integrating new medical technology and infrastructure include not only the waterproofing of roof slabs, but also the complete redesign of wards D and E following Infrastructure Unit Support System (IUSS) guidelines.

The project also involves the removal of existing fittings, fixtures, and outdated electrical, mechanical, and extraction systems, and raising all internal partitions in the bed wards to a height of 2.1 metres. The redesigned CSSD will now fully follow IUSS accommodation design standards. Simelane expressed satisfaction with the progress, although there were concerns about delays and the missed completion deadline.

Meanwhile, last month, KZN Public Works and Infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer inspected the hospital. During a briefing session, it emerged that what seemed like a roof repair undertaking that was meant to last five months ended up being an extended project as assessments showed that the walls and other structural aspects were severely compromised.