Vodacom's commitment to enhance rural connectivity in KwaZulu-Natal with over 300 new towers

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi. Image: KZN Cogta / Facebook

Residents living in rural KwaZulu-Natal can expect better communication with the installation of more than 300 Vodacom towers over three years. This follows Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli’s commitment to address the network problem in rural areas.

Connectivity will be improved through this initiative, resulting in enhanced service delivery. Furthermore, the functionality of municipal offices will be strengthened, and long-standing challenges in remote communities will be addressed. On the sidelines of a meeting with Vodacom and various municipalities to initiate the rollout of network infrastructure in rural communities on Tuesday, KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi said people in rural areas still have network problems. Whether they want to call an ambulance or the police, they cannot do so because there is no network coverage.

Buthelezi said the programme was launched between the Office of the Premier, Vodacom, and the Ingonyama Trust Board. He said Cogta brought them together so the programme could begin.

“Today (Tuesday), we met with various mayors in the province to emphasise that no programme should be blocked or delayed due to the permits from the municipality not being on time. The mayors have committed themselves to doing everything possible to ensure that the permits required from the municipalities are signed so that the construction of these towers can begin. “Vodacom was there, and they committed to starting this programme soon so that we will not have this problem of network shortage again in this province.”

Buthelezi said KZN, from uMzimkhulu to Pongola, will never be the same. There will be a huge technology difference. Vodacom committed to installing 108 network towers by the end of 2025, with an additional 100 towers to follow in 2026.

“Therefore, over the next three years, they will install more than 300 towers,” Buthelezi said. He said it is the first time the province has had such a strong programme that can bring together all concerned authorities and sectors.

“In KwaMhlabuyalingana, a Sassa office and a Home Affairs office are open, but there is no network. This means assistance brought by the government cannot help people if there is no network,” Buthelezi said. “We hope that this will be a problem of the past that will no longer exist because of this programme that we are continuing today (Tuesday).”

During Africa Day commemoration, Ntuli said the provincial government, in trying to contribute to the development of the local economy in amakhosi areas, has persuaded Vodacom to build towers in rural areas. Ntuli said communications are important beyond just making a cellphone call. Their presence ensures that schools and pupils can do their schoolwork. Businesspeople can communicate and trade. That the police can do their job and that people communicate without interruption.