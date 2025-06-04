Political stability essential for Durban's ambitious targets, says Mayor Xaba

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has called for political stability at an administrative level; otherwise, the city will not be able to achieve its targets. Image: Independent Media Archives

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has called for political stability at an administrative level; otherwise, the city will not be able to achieve its targets Xaba was unpacking the budget for the 2025/2026 financial year at a business breakfast held in Durban on Wednesday.

The municipality has a R70 billion budget, which is made up of an operating budget of R63bn and a capital budget of R7bn. Xaba also spoke of the water and sanitation turnaround strategy, which has been adopted by the council and approved by the National Treasury.

He said the electricity unit is also undergoing the same process, and will be followed by the Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit (CSW). “The ultimate goal of these reforms is to have self-contained utilities that are able to render these basic services in the most effective and efficient manner,” Xaba said.

Xaba, who had outlined multimillion-rand investments in the city, called for a collective effort from all stakeholders for the city to reach its targets. Addressing the guests and municipal management, and looking towards city manager Musa Mbhele, Xaba said: “The city will not be able to achieve all of these things under the administration you lead, city manager (Musa Mbhele), there are upheavals.” Looking towards Mbhele, Xaba added: “We need your team to cooperate with you to deliver on these achievements, and for me as the political head, it is to ensure that there is political stability in the city.”

Xaba went on to say that politics and business are two sides of the same coin. He then used the French expression "tête-à-tête" which means "head to head", but in English, it refers to a private conversation between two people. During the previous budget consultations, businesses raised concerns about the unaffordability of tariffs as they exceed inflation, which negatively impacts the cost of doing business in the city and service delivery.

Xaba said the consultative process was not just a box-ticking exercise, but a genuine effort to deliver a budget for all eThekwini residents. The tariff increases for the 2025/2026 financial year are as follows: Domestic water tariff: +13%,

Water tariff for business: +14%.

The average property rates: +5.9%.

Domestic and business refuse removal: +9%

Electricity: +12.72%

Bishop Vusi Dube, of eThekwini Community Church (ECC), said the interfaith structures can play a role in the city with moral regeneration, which also seeks to address drug abuse and homelessness. Other speakers were concerned about community health centres, crime, undocumented people in the inner city, and water issues.

Xaba acknowledged that a great deal must be done to revive the city centre and briefed guests about the implementation of the inner city regeneration programme. “Through this bold initiative, we want to improve public safety, address the challenge of homelessness – eradicating bad buildings, upgrading public realms, patching potholes, and ensuring that streetlights are on.”