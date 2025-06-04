Increased shark activity prompts warnings as the Sardine Run returns to KwaZulu-Natal

Fishermen in Warner Beach netted several crates of sardines on Tuesday morning. Image: Doctor Ngcobo / Independent Newspapers

As the famous Sardine Run makes its annual return to the shores of KwaZulu-Natal, so does a significant increase in shark activity, as evidenced by footage from a netting on Saturday. The video shows numerous sharks entangled with the sardines.

“This is a typical illustration of the increased shark activity witnessed during the sardine run. This is a reason why it is essential for us to remove our shark safety gear during this time,” the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board (KZNSB) said. “We remind residents and visitors that our shark safety gear has been removed from the South Coast beaches of KZN, from Isipingo to Port Edward, and warn against swimming in those beaches.” The Sharks Board added a disclaimer that the nets do not belong to them.

Lifesaving South Africa urged beachgoers and ocean users along the KZN coastline to stay updated with local municipal notices regarding beach closures. Lifesaving SA President Dhaya Sewduth explained that in winter, KZN beaches are lifeguarded due to warm and sunny conditions. However, the influx of sardines from the lower South Coast has led to several beaches being closed due to heightened ocean risks. This includes removing shark nets, leaving beachgoers more vulnerable.

Due to the removal of shark nets, the eThekwini Municipality has banned swimming at all southern beaches until further notice, effective Monday. The Ray Nkonyeni Municipality also closed its beaches, except Port Edward.

“When beaches are closed, no designated bathing zones will be marked, and it is crucial that beachgoers remain out of the ocean,” Sewduth warned. “Strong swells are affecting the lower South Coast, and rip currents, which are common in this region, pose a significant danger to swimmers. “We urge everyone to respect these closures and prioritise safety for themselves and others.”

Over the weekend, KZNSB teams launched and neutralised the gear from Port Edward in the south through to Scottburgh. On Monday, the gear was neutralised through to and including Isipingo. KZNSB’s Wayne Harrison said netters were successful at Pennington and Rocky Bay on Monday morning.

Harrison said netting took place at Sandspit (Umzimkulu River) on Sunday. Heavy surf and challenging conditions allowed for the recovery of only slightly over 40 sardine crates; the remainder, along with sharks in the net, were released back into the ocean. By mid-morning, the shoals had moved to the Banana Beach/Pumula area, where the sein netters attempted to net.

“The sardines once again were followed by masses of sharks that were regularly seen breaching and feeding on the sardines,” Harrison said. At dawn on Saturday, sardine shoals were reported at Port Edward. Despite rough 2.5m+ seas and a strong swell, two successful seine net catches were made in the morning.