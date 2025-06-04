Bluff residents concerns during Bayhead Road rehabilitation 'must be heard'

A significant road rehabilitation initiative, spanning six months, is now underway at the Port of Durban’s Bayhead Road, as announced by Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA). Image: Leon Lestrade/ Independent Newspapers

Ward 66 Councillor Zoë Solomon will be looking out for the Bluff during the rehabilitation of Bayhead Road in Durban. This follows the Transnet National Ports Authority’s (TNPA) announcement that it has started a major 6-month road rehabilitation project at the Port of Durban’s Bayhead Road.

The project seeks to upgrade the port precinct’s road infrastructure, prioritise road safety, streamline traffic flow, and boost overall operational effectiveness. Bayhead Road provides access to port terminals, warehouses and industrial facilities.

Significant wear has taken its toll on the road, causing congestion, delays, and safety worries. This is due to the estimated 13,000 daily vehicles, nearly half of which are heavy trucks. The rehabilitation project is a direct response to these challenges and aims to restore the road’s structural integrity while supporting the seamless movement of cargo.

Milling of the existing asphalt, laying new asphalt in both carriageways, repairing stormwater structures, installing road signs and providing road marking will form part of the works. Port of Durban acting port manager Nkumbuzi Ben-Mazwi said: “The Bayhead Road is one of South Africa’s busiest roads, transporting cargo to and from the major container terminals and the Island View port precinct. The ports authority acknowledges the disruption construction will cause, and a traffic management plan has been prepared to minimise traffic congestion to ensure smooth operations during construction.”

Ben-Mazwi said during the rehabilitation period, traffic will be managed through phased lane closures and the use of alternative routes. He said a detailed traffic management plan will be implemented to maintain safe and continuous vehicle flow, supported by clear signage and the presence of traffic officials to guide motorists through the affected areas.

Additionally, TNPA is also continuously engaging with key stakeholders, including port users, industry associations and law enforcement agencies to ensure coordinated efforts that minimise disruptions. Ben-Mazwi said the rehabilitation project is a critical investment in the Port of Durban’s infrastructure. TNPA is committed to minimising disruptions during the construction period and appreciates the cooperation and understanding of road and port users.

Aerial view of Bayhead Road at the Port of Durban. Image: Transnet National Ports Authority

According to a Transnet presentation about the rehabilitation, there were numerous complaints from port users and stakeholders about the deteriorating and unsafe state of the road. The condition of the road includes damaged road surface, blocked stormwater manholes, trucks staging and damaged guard rails.

Councillor Solomon said rehabilitating Bayhead Road is necessary for the economic growth of the whole country, considering the importance of the harbour and the logistics choices of most transporters of goods. “From the perspective of being the representative of the biggest ward that borders the harbour, it is of great importance that the residents of the Bluff are informed and updated. Many parents use this road to get children to the Glenwood schools every day,” Solomon said.

On concerns or issues that might pop up or affect Bluff residents during rehabilitation, Solomon said: “The main concern is that the trucks will use the Bluff as a thoroughfare to avoid the slowed traffic on Bayhead Road.” While the road is rehabilitated, Solomon said she will engage Metro Police, as it is their jurisdiction for law enforcement on the Bluff roads, where, “I’m sad to say that we have issues almost daily with trucks using Bluff Road and Lighthouse Road illegally to access the harbour through Iran Road.”