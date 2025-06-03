eThekwini Municipality allocates R10 million for urgent repairs at Durban landfill sites

The eThekwini Municipality landfill sites will receive much needed repairs following the March 2025 floods in Durban. Image: File

The eThekwini Municipality will spend R10 million to repair March 2025 storm-related damage at the Bisasar Road and Buffelsdraai landfill sites. The municipality stated that work has begun at Buffelsdraai, but none have yet begun at Bisasar Road in Clare Estate, where a contractor is being sourced by the Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit (CSW).

In a report by CSW, it stated that infrastructure has been compromised and that these landfills are required by law to have waste disposal areas operated to prevent negative impacts such as odour, toxic leachate waters being formed from rainfall infiltration, and landfill gas migration, etc. The CSW stated that the repairs are deemed critical based on the damage requiring urgent attention.

The sites were damaged because of rapid runoff coupled with the saturated soils from the rains that had resulted in these landfill sites experiencing flash flooding, which not only overwhelmed the site's infrastructure, but resulted in damages to leachate (toxic waste waters) systems, access erosion and consequential damage to landfill, and extraction pipework infrastructure. The report stated that CSW engineers have applied a due diligence assessment and categorised the site as bordering on unsafe and requiring a competent contractor/s to make the safe works and mitigate further negative impacts, noting that site teams have exhausted options internally to make good areas with temporary fixes.

Other works will entail specialist works on leachate containment and landfill gas infrastructure, in which tenderers' attention to functionality will be needed. The report stated that failure to conduct repairs will result in pollution to the environment and a reduction in the waste management service standard for the ratepayers.

Alicia Kissoon, eThekwini Ward 23 councillor, said residents surrounding Clare Estate raised concerns about the strong odours emanating from the Bisasar Road. Following interventions from CSW, Kissoon said that the landfill gas system is operational, pipe repairs have been completed, and an internal toolbox talk was conducted to ensure that staff avoid the recently damaged area, especially during wet weather. “The removal of standing uncovered waste and the backlog of waste cover caused by recent flood events is ongoing. The odour control spray system has been ramped up, and operational staff hours have been extended to ensure continued maintenance of control systems. I will continue to monitor the situation and maintain open lines of communication with the department to ensure further mitigation and accountability,” she said.