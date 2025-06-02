Professor Anil Sooklal receives peace award for contribution to South Africa

Sivananda World Peace Foundation President Ishwar Ramlutchman honoured South Africa’s High Commissioner to India, Professor Anil Sooklal, with the Sivananda Peace Award on Sunday. Image: Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers

The Sivananda World Peace Foundation honoured Professor Anil Sooklal, South Africa’s High Commissioner to India, with the Sivananda Peace Award in recognition of his contributions to development within South Africa. Sivananda World Peace Foundation President Ishwar Ramlutchman made the gesture during a yoga event held by the foundation in Inanda on Sunday, ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

Ramlutchman told Sooklal they wanted to pay special tribute to him because they know he has been doing great and silent work in the country for decades. “I recall in 2009 when I accompanied the President to India on the President’s delegation. We’d seen you, how you interact with your counterparts, Professor Sharma in India, forging partnerships,” Ramlutchman said. “That silent work that you’ve been continuously doing on behalf of our country, we say a big thank you.”

He said that due to his commitment and quiet demeanour, Sooklal’s contributions may be unfamiliar to many. “Today, we want to bestow this Sivananda Peace Award to our Professor Anil Sooklal,” Ramlutchman said. “The Sivananda Peace Award was also given to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama in India, our Dr Nelson Mandela, our mother of the nation, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini, uMntwana wakwaPhindangene Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and today, we feel honoured to present it to you. “On behalf of the entire community of South Africa, we say a big thank you and keep going. And the Sivananda World Peace Foundation will always be proud of you.”

Speaking on the sidelines, Ramlutchman described Sooklal as a silent worker and networker, and he was struck by his commitment towards building South Africa through development. He said the Sivananda World Peace Foundation always acknowledged stalwarts like Sooklal, because they have stood out in the community.

Sivananda World Peace Foundation President Ishwar Ramlutchman, South Africa’s High Commissioner to India, Professor Anil Sooklal, and KwaZulu-Natal International Business Association President Omi Singh are pictured with the Sivananda Peace Award. Image: Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers

“It is apt that while they are living that we honour them and we say thank you to them for their contribution, and we urge them to continue. Ultimately, whatever these names I mentioned, they’ve contributed towards the success of our nation,” Ramlutchman said. A humbled Sooklal said the award was not about him.

Sooklal said he has been in government for over 30 years, working in the Department of International Relations and had the privilege of representing South Africa internationally. He said the government gave him the opportunity and privilege to work with the international community for South Africa’s benefit.

“I’m extremely grateful that I’m being acknowledged for the work I do. I’m the fortunate one to be given this opportunity to go out into the world and to promote South Africa and to strengthen our relations with countries of the world for the benefit of our people,” Sooklal said. “Being an ambassador of South Africa and India is a privilege for me, and that comes with great responsibility. It’s not about me. It’s about the trust the government has placed in me to ensure that I bring benefits through this placement in New Delhi, to the people of South Africa. Bringing in more investments, getting greater job opportunities and skills development.”

Sooklal said about 150 Indian companies were in South Africa, the largest being Vedanta, mining in the Northern Cape and employing about 6,500 people. “This is what we are constantly doing at the High Commission. To get more and more Indian investments into our economy, to create jobs and also to help build skills,” Sooklal said.