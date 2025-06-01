Yoga in rural schools: How it raised pass rates to 100%

Young and old from Congo in Inanda were taught how to do yoga ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21. Image: Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers

Yoga’s implementation in rural schools has dramatically increased the pass rate, rising from under 50% to a perfect 100%. This was shared by Sivananda World Peace Foundation President Ishwar Ramlutchman at a curtain-raiser event in Congo, Inanda, ahead of the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21.

Ramlutchman said that five years ago, they started visiting rural schools and have seen how yoga benefits pupils. “We learned that some had a 46% pass rate and others 55%, but they never increased to 60%. Today, we can safely say that those schools now have a 100% pass rate,” stated Ramlutchman.

He said yoga stills a child’s mind through meditation, even the technique of sitting quietly and breathing. “When you breathe, you take in oxygen and it energises the mind. So your mind becomes alert,” Ramlutchman explained. “So when you’re studying, your mind, it’s alert. And therefore your memory becomes sharp. And you start to learn to remember what you have learned and what you have been taught in classrooms.”

Sivananda World Peace Foundation President Ishwar Ramlutchman. Image: Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers

Ramlutchman said they have also partnered with the Department of Education, and they will continue to go into all communities to serve pupils in rural areas. High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa to India, Professor Anil Sooklal, said India offers several scholarships annually and more than 40,000 African students are studying in India.

“I would like to see more South Africans from previously disadvantaged communities come and study in India,” Sooklal said. “I’m encouraging our communities to look also at India because India provides world-class education. “Let us encourage a few of our matriculants here, and we will find this scholarship together with the Indian government, and let them go and get exposed to international education and to study.”

He said India is a world leader in pharmaceuticals and information and communication technology (ICT) sectors. Sooklal said it would be wonderful to have a few students from Congo studying in India on scholarship.

High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa to India, Professor Anil Sooklal. Image: Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers

He said it was a privilege to see children as young as three embracing yoga. “I’m also told that in the schools that have embraced this, our children are doing much better and producing excellent results,” Sooklal said.

He said yoga is one of humanity’s treasures and should be embraced globally. Sooklal said it was important to concentrate on the poorest as many youth are unemployed and need confidence-building, and that is what yoga does.

“Yoga is not only about the physical practice, which is important to ensure that we have healthy societies and communities, but more importantly, nurturing the mind,” Sooklal said. “The more we can sharpen the mind and get them to concentrate on education, yoga is an important tool in that, because through education, we can empower society.”

Young and old from Congo in Inanda were taught how to do yoga ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21. Image: Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers

KwaZulu-Natal International Business Association (Kiba) President Omi Singh said he was impressed by the presence of children. Yoga will help their bodies and minds. He encouraged mothers and grannies to take what they learned about yoga home with them and hold small yoga classes in their communities, with neighbours and friends.