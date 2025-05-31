Uncertainty over sports field development irks Phoenix residents

Phoenix residents held a placard protest on the Eastbury recreational grounds seeking clarity on whether a housing complex will be built after a bulldozer was seen clearing the ground. Image: KZN VIP Protection Services

Phoenix residents held a placard protest on the Eastbury recreational grounds seeking clarity on whether a housing complex will be built after a bulldozer was seen clearing the ground. Democratic Alliance eThekwini ward 49 Councillor Tino Pillay said there was no development taking place and that a private individual was clearing the vegetation alongside the sports field. This was on the basis of creating additional parking bays because he had applied for an informal trade permit at the grounds.

"People assumed that he was a developer and he was clearing the place for a development. All this drama taking place currently with the protest is basically irrelevant and there is no development taking place on the grounds," Pillay said. Pillay shared a document from Woodglaze Trading manager Pravashkumar Inderjeeth which stated that they had not consented for anyone to clear the vegetation from the grounds. "We immediately informed them to cease all activities with immediate effect and refrain from trespassing on the property, failing which we will seek legal action. We have no intention of developing the Eastbury sports field for housing," Inderjeeth stated.

Pillay further advised that in this financial year the municipality is expected to transfer all Phoenix sports fields to the Parks Department and for them to be rezoned. "There is no proof, nor did any member of the community contact me for clarity. If they had given me a courtesy call I would have advised them accordingly and prevented an escalation of false narratives," Pillay said. Cyril Xaba, the Mayor of eThekwini Municipality, stated that all parcels of land earmarked for development under the Phoenix Infill Housing project are zoned special residential areas and fall under the Human Settlements Unit. However, Xaba stated, some of these sites were used as parks, playgrounds and sport fields. “Realising that, Human Settlements engaged its planners and the sites were reallocated back to Parks and Recreation Unit. To that effect, a council resolution was passed to keep them as open public spaces,” Xaba said.