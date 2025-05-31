Durban and Pietermaritzburg prepare for Comrades Marathon 2025

The eThekwini and Msunduzi Municipalities are conducting their final inspections of their road and other infrastructure in anticipation of the 98th Comrades Marathon on Sunday 8 June. 2025.

This is the 49th down run, that will start at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall and finishing 12 hours later at Durban’s People’s Park. The eThekwini Municipality stated that they are excited to host about 24,000 runners from around the globe and 35,000 anticipated spectators of the marathon, regarded as the Ultimate Human Race.

EThekwini Municipality Mayor, Councillor Cyril Xaba said hosting a race of this magnitude continues to position Durban as the most preferred sporting destination. Xaba said he is looking forward to welcoming the influx of tourists and roll-out the red carpet for runners and spectators.

Xaba said events of this magnitude provide exposure to national and international media platforms, which further profiles destination Durban.

“It is a strong indication that we are among other international cities known for successfully delivering memorable sporting events. We will continue to leverage on such events as they boost the local economy and drive tourism,” said Xaba.

Xaba said hosting the event will have a direct spend of R275 million with 1,800 jobs expected to be created.

The Msunduzi Municipality Portfolio Chairperson of the Infrastructure Committee, Deputy Mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize held an important meeting with the Comrades Marathon Association and municipal departments to conduct a route inspection within the Msunduzi jurisdiction.

Mkhize said that they discussed the urgent work that needed to be done, such as fixing potholes, cutting of the grass, marking the roads and repairing of street lights. This all to ensure route safety for runners and a pleasant experience for tourists coming into the city at this years' down run.

Mkhize also touched on the importance of collaboration and working together to ensure the success of the race.

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) announced a change for the 2025 Comrades Marathon with the introduction of two staggered race starts. This approach aims to enhance the race experience for all participants, with a separate start for each of the two groups of athletes in this year’s race from the Pietermaritzburg City Hall.

According to the CMA General Manager Alain Dalaisthe, the first wave of runners will begin at 5.45am followed by the second wave 15 minutes later at 6am. This staggered approach will help manage the flow of runners and reduce congestion on the course.

