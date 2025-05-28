Durban school receives vital support from business and community for water pipe repair

Phoenix Pioneer primary school Principal Neesha Chetty and Councillor Dr Jonathan Annipen. Image: Supplied

A school in Phoenix which did not have a water supply for a week is grateful for the intervention of the community to repair the damaged pipeline. Neesha Chetty, the Phoenix Pioneer primary school Principal, said that they were informed by the eThekwini Municipality that the fault was on the school side and that the school would need to cover the R11,500 for the repair cost. Chetty said this disrupted learning and they were left in a state of helplessness. “As a public school with limited financial resources, this amount was simply beyond our reach. For seven long days, we were without water, an essential resource for the well-being and safety of our learners and staff,” Chetty said.

Councillor Dr Jonathan Annipen, who represents the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in eThekwini, said that this was his former school and that it serves hundreds of underprivileged learners in the Phoenix area. “The crisis not only disrupted daily operations but also posed serious health and hygiene concerns for both learners and staff. Plumbers assessed the damage and quoted the school but as a public institution they could not afford it. With no funds readily available, the school was in a dire situation,” Annipen said. Moved by the plight of the school, Annipen said he understood first-hand the challenges that public schools face and acted swiftly to resolve the issue.

“I could not sit back knowing that my alma mater was struggling to provide a basic necessity like water to its learners. This school is more than just bricks and mortar—it’s a foundation for the future of our children, and I am committed to doing what I can to support it,” Annipen stated. Annipen stated that local businessman Marcel Choonilal undertook the repairs at the school. Chetty expressed heartfelt gratitude to both Choonilal and Annipen for their timely and generous intervention which saved the school a significant amount of money and ensured that the learning environment was restored. "Annipen's support has reminded us that leadership is not just about politics, but about service, compassion, and genuine care for community upliftment. He is a beacon of support for schools and communities in need," Chetty said.