Investigation launched after bus veers off bridge, killing three in Tongaat

Three people were killed and others were injured after a bus veered off a bridge in Tongaat. Image: Supplied

The driver behind the wheel of the bus that veered off a bridge and crashed below it, killing three people and injuring several others, is in hospital under police guard. The fully-laden bus was travelling on the R102 Old Main Road in Tongaat. The victims are from Ward 62 in Burbreeze, also in Tongaat.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements, the bus driver, who survived, apparently experienced brake failure. The driver, who was also injured, is in the hospital and being monitored by police.

MEC Siboniso Duma said nine patients, seven men and two women, were admitted to a local public hospital. “The victims are receiving treatment under strict observation. They are in a critical but stable condition,” Duma said.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma visited the scene of the Tongaat bus crash where three people were killed and many injured. Image: Supplied

He said six more patients were taken to a local private hospital. “One patient was attended to and discharged with minor scratches. Two (male and female) are admitted to the intensive care unit—both critically ill, one is ventilated. Three others are admitted to the surgical ward with multiple fractures),” Duma said.

He confirmed that the bus driver survived the crash. “I have directed our team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate to work with SAPS and ensure that the driver doesn’t escape and that he faces murder charges, not culpable homicide,” Duma said. “Equally, the owners of the bus company must be the subject of an investigation. “An investigation into the roadworthiness of the bus will be conducted in conjunction with the Road Traffic Management Corporation and the South African Police Service.”

Duma said the victims were travelling to work when the incident occurred. He applauded law enforcement and emergency crews, saying that the rescue and search operation, which involved removing survivors and bodies of the deceased from the wreckage, was executed efficiently.

“Once again, we express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Equally, we wish those who are injured, a speedy recovery.”

Earlier, Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said two men and a woman were killed and 12 others were injured during the crash. It is believed the bus crashed through safety barriers before landing below a bridge in Maidstone, Tongaat.

Balram said a motorist witnessed the bus veering off the bridge and crashing through safety barriers. “Officers entered the wreckage and extracted several of the injured,” Balram said. “Three people were confirmed to be deceased and several others seriously injured.” The R102 was closed while emergency services and the necessary authorities worked at the scene.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma, beneficiary Fungeleni Sithole and eThekwini Municipality deputy chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee Councillor Sifiso Mkhize during a walkabout of the houses in Cato Crest. Image: Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers

Meanwhile, Duma later attended a project in Cato Crest to hand over houses. 81-year-old Fungeleni Sithole was overjoyed that she was one of 71 beneficiaries who would receive houses. Sithole has lived in Cato Crest since 1992 and signed up for a house years later.

“Others received houses before me, but I didn’t lose hope. I told myself it wasn’t my time,” Sithole said. “I’m very happy, I just don’t know how to express it.” The houses have a downstairs living area, a kitchen and a bathroom with a shower and toilet. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma inside one of the houses in Cato Crest. Image: Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers

KZN Department of Human Settlements chief director: sustainable human settlements Thokozani Magagula said 71 houses were built at Intuthuko Junction in ward 101. Of these, 46 have been completed and 25 remain. eThekwini Municipality senior manager - projects, southern region, Pearl Ndwalane, said they have added access roads, water and electricity. “When the handover is done, we’ll push for the title deeds programme,” Ndwalane said.