Africa Day: KZN Premier Ntuli calls for legal migration and stronger family structures

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli led the province’s Africa Day celebration held under the theme “Building the Africa We Want Through Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”. Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli did not shy away from addressing issues related to illegal migration, the family structure and gender-based violence during the province’s Africa Day celebration on Sunday. Ntuli led the celebration held under the theme “Building the Africa We Want Through Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”.

Africa Day marks the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity, now the African Union, in 1963. During his speech, Ntuli reflected on the history of Zulu kings and the significance of hosting the celebration at the Prince Mangosuthu Regional Stadium in northern KZN.

He said Africa Day was a dream for a free Africa, economically and politically. “This was the dream of leaders and millions of Africans,” Ntuli said. He asked if Africans are free, with wars on the continent creating refugees in different countries.

Illegal migration “We welcome in KwaZulu-Natal and our country, our brothers and sisters coming from African countries. However, we wish to emphasise that it is important that they register when they leave their countries, that they’re coming into this country. Their arrival here must be legal, so that their living here will be legal. So that all the activities they will subject themselves to, there will be an assurance that they are legal,” Ntuli said. “When we say those who do not have permits must go back and get permits, we’re not saying KZN is not giving a positive reception to our brothers and sisters from Africa, but we want them to be here legally. “We believe those who can cross crocodile-infested waters, who can cross soldier-manned borders, are criminals. That alone shows disrespect and disobedience to the laws of the country,” Ntuli continued.

“Those who do not enter through the gate are taking away job opportunities from local people. As a country and province, we must protect the local economy. Some people are indulging in the practices of employers who exploit foreigners because they need them or because they are poor. We also don’t want that. That’s why we say that they should enter through the gate so people will be protected from exploitation by the employers.” Ntuli acknowledged that a mistake was made in not using history to develop the country's economy.

Family structures and gender-based violence Ntuli said the family structure is important as a pillar for African people. Speaking on gender-based violence, Ntuli said there is increasing evidence that the breakdown of the family structure has negative consequences for children and society in general.

“I don’t know where such anger stems from, when you look at how women are killed, like slitting her throat,” Ntuli said. “I emphasise that no woman who is beaten or abused should remain silent.”

Africa Day “On this Africa Day, let’s review the family structure because it will build people who will be able to live together with other people, not the animals we encounter every day at intersections, schools and in the community,” Ntuli said. “It is also crucial to focus on building a local economy.”