Khoisan community seeks recognition and unity at KwaZulu-Natal's Interfaith Provincial Prayer Day

Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Thami Ntuli, Leader Barbara Jensol, the High Commissioner at Griqua Aboriginal Nation Rosemary Rodriguez, Senior Chief Damons of the Aboriginal Khoi and San Nation, and KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture Mntomuhle Khawula at the Interfaith Provincial Prayer Day held at the Durban Exhibition Centre in Durban. Image: Supplied

The Khoisan group, some based in Durban, embraced the Interfaith Provincial Prayer Day held at the Durban Exhibition Centre on Friday to highlight the recognition of the Khoi and San people. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli presided over the prayer day, which was held to pray for the eradication of social ills that plague the province.

The prayer day was held under the theme, KZN Spiritual Leaders United In Building KZN To Inspire New Hope. Ntuli sstated that the provincial prayer challenged the faith-based leaders to build a KZN where hope is restored, where communities are healed, and where every person is allowed to thrive.

Ntuli said this important gathering of faith-based leaders is a call to prayer, reflection, and unity. It aims to bring together all sectors of society to seek divine intervention and spiritual renewal as the province continues its journey of rebuilding socially, economically, and morally. Rosemary Rodriguez, the High Commissioner at Griqua Aboriginal Nation, said they felt honoured to be part of the prayer session.

Rodriguez said the prayer centred on praying for crime, with some religious leaders calling for the restoration of family values and society. She pointed out that the breakdown of family values has taken its toll on communities, adding that some religious leaders believed that they were disrespected by politicians and that prayer without action means nothing.