Durban set to host Metro FM Music Awards for the next three years

THE eThekwini Municipality is setting its sights on becoming the new home of the prestigious Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs) for the next three years, with a bold R30 million investment proposal on the table. The Metro FM Music Awards, known for celebrating the best in South African urban music, have long been a staple in the local entertainment calendar. Their potential relocation to Durban signals more than just a venue change, it marks a strategic move by the city to position itself as a cultural powerhouse both regionally and internationally.

The proposal, which was discussed in detail during an Executive Committee (Exco) meeting on Friday, is set to go before the full council for approval on Monday. Lihle Phewa, the head: Development Planning, Environment and Management, said the host city partnership with Metro FM will yield positive results, adding that the profile of the MMAs event is significant and historical because it is the biggest lifestyle radio station in South Africa, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and online. This year, the highly anticipated MMAs were held at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on May 3, and included a live concert with a star-studded line-up after the awards ceremony.

The municipality intends to invest R10 million per year, part of it for media destination, promotion, and leveraging. Phewa said the event planning, implementation, delivery of contractual obligations, and the overall management will be closely monitored by the city.

She stated that the event debriefs with documented reports will be carried out post-event to determine the municipality’s return on investment. According to Phewa, Durban strategically positions itself as a premium tourism and events city within the global space.

Phewa said the approach in event partnership is aligned with the recently launched Durban’s visitor strategy to take Durban to the world. "The key focus is to leverage events for territorial marketing and promotion, economic development, and job creation," Phewa said.

Phewa said the partnership between eThekwini and the MMAs offers numerous benefits, ensuring maximum visibility, economic impact, and community development. All event and pre-event logistics, including security, catering, furniture, and restaurant services, will be managed by local suppliers, driving economic activity within the community.

The municipality stated that the exposure they receive has a projected value of R60 million. Phewa added that temporary jobs will also be created, and the city was determined to bring the event back to Durban.

Mdu Nkosi, IFP Exco member, said the event will also boost township tourism and even street traders in Durban. Nkosi commended the Economic cluster for negotiating to bring the event back to Durban.

Nkosenhle Madlala, ANC Exco chief whip, said that previously the event attracted international visitors and celebrities to Durban, which will also benefit hoteliers. “The vibe it created and the spin-off from other events, like after-parties, is a valuable contributor to the municipality. We lost the event to Cape Town previously, and we are happy that negotiations will get under way to bring the event back,” Madlala said.