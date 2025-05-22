Mariannridge boys rise from poverty to seize a chance at the Gothia Cup

Delon Taylor and Ansley Cloete of Mariannridge, who are registered with KZN Lyons Football club, need donations to play in a tournament in Sweden. Image: Sibonelo Ngcobo / Independent Newspapers

Two Mariannridge mothers, living in poverty, shed tears of joy when they heard that their sons were selected to play in the Gothia Cup soccer tournament in Sweden on July 13, 2025. However, the teenage boys who are best friends and have avoided drug abuse are in desperate need of donations to help them reach their dream of attending the tournament.

Zarina Agherdien, coordinator of the Bluff-based team, the KZN Lyons, explained that selections for this opportunity took place at the Unity Cup in Johannesburg, which was hosted by her partners in football and development, the German International Soccer Academy-South Africa (GIS). Agherdien said the chosen nine players will join an assembled GIS squad and compete at the prestigious Gothia Cup in Sweden.

Agherdien stated that the Gothia Cup is the world's largest football tournament, attracting teams and, more importantly, scouts from across the world, providing valuable exposure and elite competition. Delon Taylor,16, and Ansley Cloete,17, who are registered with KZN Lyons, competed in tournaments across South Africa and, according to Agherdien, have honed their strength and skills to be ready for this opportunity.

Both boys are in Grade 9. Delon is a midfielder, while Ansley is a goalkeeper. Delon and Ansley will be competing in the under-18 squad and claim that they are worthy candidates for this international footballing experience.

They worked tirelessly to earn this opportunity and honed their skills by competing notably in the eThekwini u16 development league in 2024. Agherdien said that to ensure that they can take full advantage of the life changing experience, the club is seeking sponsorship.

Delon Taylor helps his mother Genevieve Anyigulile move house in Mariannridge near Pinetown. Image: Sibonelo Ngcobo / Independent Newspapers

Agherdien said the tournament is a prime scouting ground for top European clubs, offering young talents to be discovered. Football legends such as Xavi Alonso and Sweden’s own Zlatan Ibrahimovic were first recognised at these tournaments. This, she said, is a launch pad for future stars. Agherdien said the club took immense pride in developing young football talent, and they were excited to share a significant milestone in their journey.

Ansley’s mother, Genevieve Anyigulile, spoke of her struggles in raising four children in an abandoned sports ground's changing room for the past 12 years. Anyigulile and her husband, Adley Sayers, turned the one-room dilapidated structure into their home. Anyigulile said she does odd jobs in the community and works part-time wherever she can find jobs. On Wednesday, while trying to get a sponsor for Ansley, the family was moving their meagre belongings into a flat nearby, which would be their temporary home.

Holding back tears, Anyigulile said her children were insulted in school because of the squalid conditions they lived in. “The children were looked down upon by others and often teased and had to hear remarks that they grew up in a toilet. My husband buys bundles of clothes and other accessories and walks door to door to sell them. I am glad Ansley did not take drugs or join the wrong company," she said.

Sayers said: “I woke up with a ceiling over my head and a water supply. There is no electricity yet, but I am grateful.” Tracy Taylor, a mother of three, also lives in a one-bedroom home nearby. Taylor encouraged her son Delon to stay focused and dream big. Delon said he aspires to be an engineer in the future.

Wendy Swartling and Peter Gradwell from the Khoisan committee are also coordinating fundraising efforts to help the boys reach their target of R37,500 each. Anyigulile said: “I thank the lord that things are going well. I did not want to die and leave my family homeless and thrown out onto the streets. I want them to pursue their dreams.” Ansley said joining a local church helped keep him occupied. His crowning moment was scoring a penalty kick and saving one during a tournament in Johannesburg recently. Anyone willing to contribute can email [email protected] or [email protected] [email protected]

Delon Taylor and Ansley Cloete. Image: Sibonelo Ngcobo / Independent Newspapers