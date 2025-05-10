Gayton McKenzie pledges new sports facilities to boost wellness in Wentworth

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture held the I Choose 2 be Active movement to commemorates World Move for Health Day in Wentworth, south of Durban, on Saturday.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie promised two sporting developments within 60 days in the community of Wentworth on Saturday.

McKenzie was in Durban for the Move4Health Wellness Campaign, and he is expected to lead a series of impactful initiatives across KwaZulu-Natal as part of the department’s ongoing commitment to youth development, community wellness, and social transformation through sport, mentorship, and public engagement.

Department spokesperson Stacey-Lee Khojane said the event forms part of the national I Choose 2 be Active movement and commemorates World Move for Health Day, a globally recognised initiative. The event advocates for daily physical activity as a cornerstone of long-term health and well-being.

“We are here to make sure we bring sports equipment to sporting clubs and to the children here. We made a promise that we will build a combi court in 60 days. We also promised to provide an outdoor gym for older community members. We also put a timeframe of 60 days for that project,” McKenzie said.