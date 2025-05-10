Gayton McKenzie pledges new sports facilities to boost wellness in Wentworth
The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture held the I Choose 2 be Active movement to commemorates World Move for Health Day in Wentworth, south of Durban, on Saturday.
Image: Bheki Ncube
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie promised two sporting developments within 60 days in the community of Wentworth on Saturday.
McKenzie was in Durban for the Move4Health Wellness Campaign, and he is expected to lead a series of impactful initiatives across KwaZulu-Natal as part of the department’s ongoing commitment to youth development, community wellness, and social transformation through sport, mentorship, and public engagement.
Department spokesperson Stacey-Lee Khojane said the event forms part of the national I Choose 2 be Active movement and commemorates World Move for Health Day, a globally recognised initiative. The event advocates for daily physical activity as a cornerstone of long-term health and well-being.
“We are here to make sure we bring sports equipment to sporting clubs and to the children here. We made a promise that we will build a combi court in 60 days. We also promised to provide an outdoor gym for older community members. We also put a timeframe of 60 days for that project,” McKenzie said.
A “combi court” is a multi-purpose sports court designed to accommodate various sports activities in a limited space.
KZN Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Mntomuhle Khawula stated that the annual programme promotes a healthy and active lifestyle, and the energy was electric.
Both Khawula and McKenzie joined the energetic participants, leading a high-energy warm-up session
“The crowd's enthusiasm is infectious, with people of all ages participating in fitness sessions, health screenings, and wellness workshops,” Khawula said.
Norma Maclou from the Malibongwe Senior Citizens Service centre welcomed the initiative and interventions made by the department on speeding up service for senior citizens who were keeping fit despite their old age.
Neil Axford, the eThekwini Ward 68 committee sports coordinator, said they hosted the youth from Merebank, Lamontville, and Wentworth from all sporting codes.
“Sports contribute to social cohesion when we all come here and enjoy healthy activities. The ministers must be praised for putting this event together and encouraging healthy living. The school sports teams and other teams from other sporting codes received sports kits and sports equipment from the department. This would go a long way in motivating the school children to participate in sport,” Axford said.
McKenzie will participate in the Vitality Run Series: Checkstar Challenge, a 5km fun run at Kings Park Athletic Stadium, Durban, on Sunday.
This event encourages community participation in health-promoting activities and showcases the department’s commitment to creating an active and engaged citizenry.
McKenzie said these engagements underscore the department’s holistic approach to building a healthier, more empowered South African society through sport, arts, and culture.
KZN Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Mntomuhle Khawula
Image: Bheki Ncube
