Youth development and wellness: Gayton McKenzie’s visit to Durban

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie. Image: Facebook

Durban’s cultural leaders are expected to give Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, a traditional welcome to Wentworth on Saturday McKenzie is expected to lead a series of impactful initiatives across KwaZulu-Natal as part of the department’s ongoing commitment to youth development, community wellness, and social transformation through sport, mentorship, and public engagement. The Wentworth community is expected to host McKenzie in the Move4Health Wellness Campaign at Wentworth Park. Department spokesperson Stacey-Lee Khojane said the event forms part of the national I Choose 2 be Active movement, and commemorates World Move for Health Day, a globally recognised initiative. The event advocates for daily physical activity as a cornerstone of long-term health and well-being.

McKenzie is also expected to visit the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) for the guided by greatness youth mentorship event hosted in partnership with Sivusisiwe Africa Initiatives. Khojane said this flagship initiative is designed to support adolescent boys, particularly those growing up without their biological fathers, by instilling values of discipline, purpose, and resilience. Khojane said the event targets boys in Grades 7 to 10, and aims to address pressing social challenges such as fatherlessness, substance abuse, and Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), while promoting mental health, leadership, and personal growth.

She stated that this was part of the department's Golekane Campaign — a national GBVF awareness initiative that encourages open and constructive dialogue between men and boys throughout the year. These engagements underscore the department’s holistic approach to building a healthier, more empowered South African society through sport, arts, and culture. Andre De Bruin, paramount chief of the Khoi and San (Khoisan) and Wentworth community activist, said cultural leaders accepted the invitation to attend the event in good faith, adding that the community had a strong cultural representation of Griquas and San people.

De Bruin hoped McKenzie’s visit would be beneficial to the community. “All we ask is for our cultural voices to be heard and for McKenzie to take our message and concerns to Parliament. We ask for our culture to be respected and recognised. For far too long, we have been on terms and conditions. We hope and pray the traditional leaders walk away with something for their people,” De Bruin said. Alexandra Uys, eThekwini Ward 68 sports committee member, said they were looking forward to meeting with McKenzie to showcase the sporting talent the community has and the assistance they need to keep children off the streets.