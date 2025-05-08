Prasa announces special train services for Nedbank Cup Final fans

PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala leads the delegation of organisers on the Nedbank Cup final in a press conference on Wednesday. | Sibonelo Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers

Both Mlambo and Durban Metro Police spokesperson Boysie Zungu have urged fans to make their way to the stadium as early as possible.

Durban Metro Police and the SAPS, who are also part of the planning process, were in attendance during Wednesday’s press briefing in Umhlanga.

Prasa Marketing head Zipho Mlambo said on Wednesday that the train fare will cost "around R20 per person", which includes a return trip to Moses Mabhida Stadium.

To ease congestion and traffic ahead of the huge Nedbank Cup Final/Soweto Derby on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, Prasa has availed several rail routes throughout the City for fans to travel with.

Two trains will leave KwaMashu, the first at 11.30am and the second at 13.30pm on Saturday.

Trains will leave Bridge City in KwaMashu at the same time slots [11.30am and 13.30pm].

In the south, trains will depart Umlazi at 11.30am and 12.20pm. Another train will depart from the Crossmoor Station at 11.30am.

In the western region, trains will depart from the Cato Ridge area and the Pinetown area at 11.30am.

Mlambo said the entire timing schedule for the trains to Moses Mabhida can be accessed on their social media accounts.

“We will also be running a shuttle service from Durban Station to Moses Mabhida which is a three minute trip. That is just to ease congestion around the stadium. We encourage more tourists especially to park at Durban Station. The cost will be R20 to park your car there and then board the train into Moses Mabhida,” Mlambo said.

There will also be a park and ride facility available for fans on the day, she added.

Zungu said Metro Police will be clamping down on the precinct surround the Stadium, and diverting traffic away from congested intersections.

Metro Police plan on using Somtseu Road and Smiso Nkwanyana road as alternative routes on the day.